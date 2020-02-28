Electrical Fire Causes Damage to Apartment Building
(Manhattan, Kan., February 28, 2020) — At 11:41 p.m. on Thursday night, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 3112 Heritage Lane for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a three-story apartment building with a fire in an exterior electrical box. Upon further investigation, crews found that the fire had spread to inside the walls of the building. The fire was completely extinguished within one hour. A total of 18 firefighters responded on 5 fire apparatus with the last units still on scene at the time of this release.
The building is a 3-story, 12-unit apartment building. No injuries were reported. Five adults and one child occupying two dwelling units were displaced due to the fire. Loss is estimated at $50,000 to the structure. The owner is listed as Lee Construction of 3120 Heritage Lane, Manhattan. The fire cause is accidental due to an electrical issue.
Please contact Deputy Chief Ryan Almes, Manhattan Fire Department, at 785-587-4508 with any questions.
Follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/manhattanfiredepartment) and Twitter (@ManhattanFD)
