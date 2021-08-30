It may be football season, but to me, it feels like I should still be in the swimming pool. The weather for Friday’s games is expected to be in the high 90s. That’s not football weather. For football, we should be comfortable in our hoodies, with the ends of our noses getting a little nippy. Well … I guess with the wacky weather, that’s a little down the road.
So what do we feed kids who come home hot and sweaty? Or even ourselves before venturing out to watch the game?
We like sandwiches. And a good one for hot weather actually comes to us via Vietnam – the Banh Mi. It gives a little crunch and unexpected flavor to what could be just another piece of meat stuck between two hunks of bread.
The most important place to start is the bread. You need a good French baguette roll. This might sound surprising in an Asian dish, but Vietnam used to be part of French Indochina – it was colonized by the French and many French influenced things remain to this day (like the Vietnamese alphabet!).
Other traditional ingredients include picked veggies such as carrots and radishes, cucumbers. The meat is usually pork. One always uses real mayo (not salad dressing) as spread.
Banh Mi Sandwich
Ingredients
1 pound pork, thinly sliced
Asian Marinade
-2 tablespoons soy sauce
-3 tablespoons brown sugar
-1 teaspoon minced garlic
-1 teaspoon minced ginger
-2 tablespoons rice vinegar
-1 teaspoon Chinese Five Spice
-2 tablespoons sesame oil
2-3 Carrots
Daikon Radish
Cucumber
Green onions
Cilantro leaves (optional)
French Baguette
Mayonnaise
Directions
1. Mix the marinade together – adding oil last.
2. Marinade the pork for an hour.
3. Peel and shred or julienne the carrots and radish.
4. Pickle in a mix of ¼ cup rice vinegar, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Add a little salt. Pickle at least an hour or overnight.
5. Peel and julienne the cucumber.
6. Stir fry the pork until cooked through, about 5 or 6 minutes. Then let rest for 5 minutes.
7. In the meantime, spread bread with mayo.
8. Layer in the pork, top with picked vegetables, cucumber and cilantro (if using).
