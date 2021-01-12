Commodities
St. Marys
Jan. 14, 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m., Commodities Distribution, East end (garage) of the St. Marys Senior Center. Please access from the north side of 4th St.
Wamego/St. George
Jan. 13, 1 p.m., Jan. 14, 1 p.m., Jan. 15, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Commodities Distribution, For income eligible families in Wamego and St. George.
