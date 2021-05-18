The North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) is happy to announce a new Zoom seminar that provides older Kansans with information on what can happen if people outlive their incomes and how to avoid this situation. The Answers for Older Kansans (AOK) seminar will happen on Thursday, May 27 th at 5:30 pm.
Paul Shipp, Managing Attorney at Kansas Legal Services will present Living Longer and Running Out of Money. Shipp will cover the financial problems that can arise from living longer than you had planned. Topics covered in this presentation include bad credit, reverse mortgages, avoiding credit card debt and bankruptcy. A handout from Kansas Legal Services on ways to protect your income and assets will be available to those who register.
Registrations must be made by noon on Thursday, May 27, 2021. To register visit http://www.ncfhaaa.com/seminars or call 1-800-432-2703.
The seminar is without cost, however, donations that support and expand services for older Kansans, people living with disabilities and their caregivers are welcomed.
Details on how to participate in Zoom technology are available at www.ncfhaaa.com and login instructions will be sent to those who register.
The North Central-Flint Hills Agency on Aging, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization that plans, coordinates and provides services in 18 north central Kansas counties to enhance the quality and dignity of life for older Kansans, people living with disabilities and their families. Area Agency on Aging programs and services are partially funded by the Older Americans Act through the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and voluntary participant contributions. The Area Agency on Aging works in partnership with local and county governments and senior citizens’ groups. All services are available without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
