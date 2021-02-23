How do you decide how much fertilizer you need? Farmers are often in the difficult situation of needing expertise in numerous subject areas. Although most agriculture service sales people are very knowledgeable and reputable, it is never a great idea to rely solely on them to decide which and how much seed, fertilizer, herbicide, etc. you need to purchase. Since we do not sell anything, K-State Research and Extension provides unbiased information and we can teach you the skills needed to make your own researched and educated decision.
Shannon Blocker, Pottawatomie County Agriculture Extension Agent, will be hosting a series of online meetings focused on fertilizer and soil fertility. Shannon has a master’s degree in agronomy-soil fertility and has had practical experience with soil testing and fertilizer recommendations for over 18 years. Each meeting can stand on its own, so producers are encouraged to attend whichever one(s) meets their information needs. Each meeting will be hosted live via Zoom from 7-8 PM. Please complete the form under “Hot Topics” at www.pottawatomie.ksu.edu to request the Zoom meeting link. The meeting recordings will be posted later on our website. Producers who do not have online access but want to participate should contact the Extension Office at 785-457-3319 to make alternative arrangements.
Fertilizer Basics is for producers that have limited to no experience working with fertilizer recommendations. For instance, have you just followed what your fertilizer dealer or another producer has told you to do? Has it been a long time since you have tried to figure it out on your own? This session will provide you with the knowledge and resources to make fertilizer decisions considering your own specific production and economic goals. We will cover soil testing, importance of pH, philosophy options and understanding fertilizer recommendations, nutrient sources, and calculating fertilizer blends. Fertilizer Basics will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 7-8 PM.
Fertilizing Forage will focus on plants grown for grazing, silage, or hay for livestock. Forage species covered will include alfalfa, cool season grass, warm season annuals such as corn silage, sudangrass, and crabgrass, native hay meadows, and cover crops. We will discuss fertilizer requirements based on harvest method, forage quality impacts, and invasive weed concerns related to soil fertility. Fertilizing Forage will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 7-8 PM.
Advanced Nutrient Management is intended for producers that know or recently learned fertilizer basics, but are interested in learning more to fine-tune their operations. Topics covered will include soil sampling strategies such as zone and grid sampling, variable rate lime and fertilizer application, soil chemistry related to fertilizers and nutrient uptake, fertilizer placement, micronutrients, record keeping, etc. Producers who will participate in this session are encouraged to list their questions and priorities on the registration form so Shannon can focus the lesson to fit a one-hour timeframe. If other topics come to mind after registration, please email them to sblocker@ksu.edu or call 785-457-3319. Advanced Nutrient Management will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 7-8 PM.
As mentioned, each session will be held on Thursday evening beginning at 7 PM. You may register at any time and you will receive the Zoom link immediately through email.
K-State Research and Extension is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Kansas State University is committed to making its services, activities and programs accessible to all participants. If you have special requirements due to a physical, vision or hearing disability, please contact Shannon Blocker at 785-457-3319 by February 23, 2021.
