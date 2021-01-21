Waylon and Rhiannon Fleming, Westmoreland, announce the birth of their daughter Hazel Joan Fleming, on December 24, 2020. She weighed 7lbs 5oz and was 20.5 inches long. Her sibling is Hunter.
Grandparents are Martha and Jim Mooneyham, St. George and Kevin Fleming, St. George. Great Grandparents are Ross and Effie Spohn, Wamego and the late Virlin and Mary Fleming, St. George.
