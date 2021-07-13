Flies can be a major nuisance in and around your home or business. They can make enjoying the great outdoors significantly less great. A workshop designed to share some helpful tips and tricks to reduce the fly population around your home will be held on July 20, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Raymond Cloyd, K-State Research and Extension Entomology Specialist, will be the presenter. Dr. Cloyd specializes in integrated pest management, insect/plant interactions and pesticides. The workshop will be held at the Green Valley Community Center, 3770 Green Valley Rd, Manhattan, KS. Pre-registration is preferred by completing the form available on www.pottawatomie.ksu.edu or calling (785)457-3319.
K-State Research and Extension is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Kansas State University is committed to making its services, activities and programs accessible to all participants. If you have special requirements due to a physical, vision or hearing disability, please contact Shannon Blocker at 785-457-3319 by July 16 .
