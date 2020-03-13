Topeka: A Kansas non-profit announces it provides free financial counseling by phone for Kansas residents. Marilyn Stanley, Executive Director of Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. (HCCI) said, “HCCI has counseled Kansas residents about budgeting and debt management since 1972 and we want people to know that HCCI’s financial counseling is free and is offered by phone and video-conferencing to anyone in Kansas.” Stanley said people who are negatively impacted by being off work or are concerned they will miss pay as events are cancelled, can benefit by talking with an HCCI Certified Counselor about reviewing their household budget. HCCI Counselors have expertise to counsel about debt payment, including student loans and medical debt. HCCI’s free counseling also addresses mortgage default and rent delinquency. HCCI’s Tenant and Landlord division counsels by phone for issues related to lease questions, late rent payment, unlawful eviction, security deposits, and unlawful landlord entry. For a phone counsel call 800-383-0217 or go to www.hcci-ks.org.
Local display ads by PaperG
Most Popular
Articles
- POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS UPDATE
- Hannah Rae Fouts
- COVID-19 Related Announcements
- Washburn Tech will remain open, continues to monitor COVID-19 situation
- Neil Raymond Barr
- PTSO investigates Brooks' break-in
- Upsets continue for area teams in Sub-State tourneys
- Dawn Darrell Gross
- Clifford E. Mahan
- Rodney Wayne Barr
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.