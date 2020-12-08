MANHATTAN, KS — The peak of hunting season is upon us and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District wish to help visitors prepare for their trips to Tuttle Creek Lake which offers nearly 20,000 huntable acres. Visitors are encouraged to prepare in advance and observe all regulations for our shared safety and protection of natural resources.
Hunting is permitted in accordance with state hunting regulations at most areas except parks, the dam, spillway, and other restricted areas. These boundaries are identified on the Corps of Engineers issued lake map or otherwise posted in the field. The map is available online at www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations/District-Lakes/Tuttle-Creek-Lake . Paper copies are also available from the project office and posted in park bulletin boards.
Visitors are reminded that public lands extend in a narrow corridor surrounding the lake with many residences located on adjacent private lands. Respect the rights of landowners: ask permission before crossing private land, know your target and what lies beyond and dispose of shells, field dressing, and other wastes appropriately.
The seasonal use of hunting blinds, stands, decoys, and cameras are permitted in accordance with Corps of Engineers – Tuttle Creek policy, pursuant with Kansas Regulation 115-8-2: Blinds, Stands and Decoys. These items are not permitted in areas where hunting is prohibited. Remember: failure to properly label items may result in immediate removal and impoundment.
The placement of foods, feed, or minerals capable of attracting wildlife – or baiting — has been prohibited by district policy on all Corps of Engineers lands in the State of Kansas since 2016, pursuant to Kansas Regulation 115-8-23: Bait; hunting.
As always, target shooting remains prohibited on all public lands except at the Fancy Creek Shooting Range. Visitors are also reminded trucks, UTVs/ATVs, and all other motorized vehicles must stay on roadways and cannot be taken beyond a recognizable barrier or restrictive sign.
The Kansas City District is a team of dedicated professionals with a strong heritage and proven results who, in collaboration with our partners, proudly serve the Heartland providing leadership, technical excellence, and innovative solutions to the nation’s most complex problems.
