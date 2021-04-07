Tina Lea Day, 53, of Topeka, continued her journey forward on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
She was born January 8, 1968, in Junction City, Kansas, the daughter of Robert Fredrick and Joy Rae (Armes) Day. She was a graduate of Junction City High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, Paul Bevier. From their union came a daughter, Arianna Bevier.
Tina helped citizens of Kansas for her entire working life as a customer service worker in probation, healthcare and the judicial system.
Paul Bevier preceded her in their journey on February 6, 2017. Survivors include their daughter, Arianna Bevier (Trey Barr); grandchildren Kaimbry "Boo" Baird and Kwyn "Bugg" Barr; five brothers and three sisters, Vernon Paul (Netty), Vera Ann, Elizabeth Rae (Tom), Robert David, Cornelius Ray (Sherry), Tony Lee (Erika), Karlton Wayne (Tammy), and Treva Joylynn. She was preceded in her journey by her parents and one brother, John McDonald Day.
Tina most enjoyed time with her grandchildren. She loved to read, HGTV, her dog Sunday, helping others, impromptu trips to the casino, "pillows," and had an everlasting love for Prince. Tina always went out of her way to let you know she was a friend. She was generous, loving, 100% committed and honest. If you knew her, you loved her.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for her grandchildren's future endeavors.
Dove Cremations and Funerals - Southeast Chapel is assisting the family.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.