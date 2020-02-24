K-State Alumni Association is No. 1 in Big 12 for membership yet again
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Once again, the K-State community has demonstrated it is one of the most loyal fan bases in the Big 12 Conference. The K-State Alumni Association has earned the No. 1 spot among the Big 12 institutions for the percentage of graduates who are members of their respective alumni associations for 2020. A spot the K-State Alumni Association has held more than 20 times since the conference was formed in 1996.
“The Big 12 Conference has some of the most loyal fan bases in the nation. The desire our alumni have to stay connected and linked to the university after graduation is truly inspiring,” said Amy Button Renz, president and CEO of the K-State Alumni Association. “We are thrilled to yet again prove how dedicated the Wildcat Community is to its alma mater.”
The K-State Alumni Association also ranks among the top 10 schools in Power Five conferences for graduates who are members of their respective alumni associations.
Membership in the K-State Alumni Association is open to anyone who wishes to support K-State, not just graduates and former students. To learn more about the membership benefits or to become a member today, visit www.k-state.com/membership.
