K-State to host college rodeo Feb. 14-16

Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A few sprinkles possible. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Overcast. Some drizzle or freezing drizzle possible. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.