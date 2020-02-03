K-State to host college rodeo Feb. 14-16
64th annual event will draw more than 500 contestants from around the region
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The 64th annual K-State rodeo, which is expected to draw more than 500 contestants and 10,000 spectators, is slated for Feb. 14 -16 in Kansas State University’s Weber Arena.
The contestants will come from 19 colleges and universities in the Central Plains region.
“Our rodeo draws one of the biggest crowds of any National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association event across the country,” said K-State rodeo coach Casy Winn. “The great attendance highlights the hard work that current and past K-State rodeo club members and team leaders put in to make this a successful showing.”
Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at the door for adults; $8 in advance or $10 at the door for children, K-State students with ID, or military with ID; or $30 at the door for a weekend pass. Children 4 and under are free.
In Manhattan, advance tickets are available at the Call Hall dairy bar, Orscheln’s, Yeehaw, Outpost Western Store and K-State Union Bookstore. Tickets are also available at Orscheln’s in Junction City, R Bar B in Topeka and Vanderbilt’s in Wamego.
Advance tickets are available through Feb. 13.
The 2020 rodeo schedule includes:
Friday, Feb. 14
7:30 p.m. — “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” Night
Saturday, Feb. 15
1 p.m. — Children 12 and under are free with a donation of one canned good for the Flint Hills Breadbasket with the purchase of an adult ticket
4 - 6 p.m. — Rodeo Alumni and Friends Social at the Stanley Stout Center
7 p.m. — Miss Rodeo K-State Coronation
7:30 p.m. — Pack Weber with Purple Night
Sunday, Feb. 16
10 a.m. — Cowboy Church
1 p.m. — Military Appreciation Day and finals performance
For more information and ticket locations visit asi.ksu.edu and select ‘K-State Rodeo’ under ‘Events.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.