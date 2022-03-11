MANHATTAN – Kansas State University watershed specialist Herschel George said that while building a new farm pond may be cheaper, cleaning out a leaky pond and sealing it is often a better option because it is likely already in its best location.
“Sealing a pond that has already been built -- but leaks -- presents many obstacles to ever having a well-sealed pond, even when following the best advice,” George said.
George said it takes “a good amount of clay in the soil to seal a pond.”
“There should be 20% or more clay in the soil before attempting to build a pond without amendments to seal the pond,” he said.
Three products commonly used to help seal a pond include sodium bentonite, soda ash, and rock salt.
“The challenge,” George said, “is getting them on at the appropriate rate and then getting them incorporated so that they will do their job.”
George said those products disperse soil by breaking down clay in the soil. He added that it makes the clay “become a slimmer product.”
Information on rates of application for sealing products can be found in a recent agronomy e-update, published weekly by K-State’s Department of Agronomy.
