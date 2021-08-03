KanEquip owner Jim Meinhardt cuts the ribbon for the new KanEquip Arena. The arena, located in Alma, is now the largest publicly-owned facility in Wabaunsee County. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on July 24 as part of the Wabaunsee County Fair.
