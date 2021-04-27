The Pottawatomie County Conservation District is offering scholarships to any young men or women from Pottawatomie County who will be an upcoming sophomore, junior, or senior in high school to attend a Range Youth Camp. The camp will be held June 15-18, 2021 at Camp Mennoscah, near Murdock, Kansas.
The Range Youth Camp is designed to give the students a basic understanding of rangeland management principles including range plant identification, range sites, range condition, prescribed burning, livestock nutrition, stocking rates, grazing systems, and wildlife management. In addition to the intensive rangeland management training students will have the opportunity to strengthen leadership development skills, participate in a tour of rangeland practices at work in the area, and enjoy recreation opportunities. Students should realize that a great deal of vigorous fieldwork and hiking along with classroom activities are involved with the camp.
Please contact the Pottawatomie County Conservation District at (785) 457-3398 and Extension 104 for more information. The registration deadline is May 15, 2021.
