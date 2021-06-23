The Kaw Valley 4-H club was held Monday, June 14, at the First United Methodist Church.
Roll call was “What's the best thing about summer vacation?” There were 13 members present and 1 guest.
In Officer’s Reports, Treasurer Dylan Zeit stated that the bill was paid for the donation of baking materials for the Cooks and Books public library event that our club sponsors. Colby Jones sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” with the club.
In Committee Reports, Michelle Jacobs stated that we will be working in the fair food stand on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 3 – 10 p.m.
In Leader Reports, Cathy Wilber handed out fair books. She stated that pre-fair judging will be held at the Onaga High School and the fairgrounds will be the site for Arts and Crafts judging. The club will be in charge of Arts and Crafts judging at pre-fair. Nathan Zeit congratulated the members who have participated in personal events throughout 4-H.
In new business the club discussed the place for next month’s meeting. It was voted to hold the meeting at the Catholic Church due to a scheduling conflict with the Methodist Church. The club also voted to pay $40 to sponsor two fair awards. The club also decided to purchase gift cards for the meal train for the Sylvester family.
Colby Jones led the club in singing Happy Birthday to the June birthdays.
For the night’s program Isabella Wilber gave a project talk about buymanship. She taught the club about the ways to model and prepare for judging along with how to pick out a suitable outfit. Isaac Wilber gave a project talk on photography and how to take quality photos. Colby Jones gave a presentation about his beef breeding project. The night’s hosts were the Hamman and Cooper-Anderson families.
