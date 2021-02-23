Central Elementary
Central Elementary School’s 2021-2022 Kindergarten Round-Up will not have a gathering this year.
Children must be five on or before Aug. 31 to attend kindergarten.
Pre-registration can be done online by filling out the Google form on the USD320 Website, Enrollment Tab.
The form will give important contact information, so the school can send more information about getting ready for Kindergarten.
Call the office at 785-456-7271 with questions.
St. George Elementary
St. George Elementary School’s 2021-2022 Kindergarten Round-Up will be from 8:30 a.m. — 3:20 p.m. Thursday, April 15 and Friday, April 16.
You will need to have a record of your child’s immunizations, an official state birth certificate, issued by the Bureau of Vital Statistics, and a Social Security Card.
Please call Arleen at 785-494-2482 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to schedule a 30 minute block of time for your child’s screening.
Westmoreland Elementary
Westmoreland Elementary is now registering students for Kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year.
If your child will turn five on or before Aug. 31, please call 785-457-3462 to register.
You will need a copy of your child’s official birth certificate, immunization records and a current health assessment/physical.
Onaga Grade School
Onaga Grade School’s 2021-2022 Preschool Screenings and Kindergarten Roundup will be held Thursday, April 1.
To register for Kindergarten, your child must be five years old on or before Aug. 31.
To register for preschool, your child must be three years old on or before Aug. 31.
Screening in the areas of vision, hearing, language and academic skills will be completed.
You must provide a copy of your child’s state birth certificate, social security number, current health assessment or physical exam, and immunization records in compliance with State Law.
Call Karen Utley at 785-889-7101 to sign your child up for the Roundup and Screenings before March 30.
Alma Elementary School
Alma Elementary will not hold in-person round-ups for the 2021-2022 school year due to COVID-19.
If you have a child that will be five on or before Aug. 31, call the office and provide your child’s full name, birthday, and address by Friday, March 5.
The phone number is 785-765-3349.
Packets of information will be mailed to parents later in March.
Maple Hill Elementary School
Maple Hill Elementary School will not hold in-person round-ups for the 2021-2022 school year due to COVID-19.
If you have a child that will be five on or before Aug. 31, call the office and provide your child’s full name, birthday, and address by Friday, March 5.
The phone number is 785-256-4223.
Packets of information will be mailed to parents later in March.
St. John Lutheran School
St. John Lutheran School will have round-ups on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.
Anyone interested and have questions, please contact us at schoolofficestjohnalma@gmail.com or 785-765-3914.
