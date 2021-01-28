Sharon Bairow-Riffey
As I am writing my news tonight we still do not have moisture outside and I really hope I wake up to snow falling. So many of our ponds, creeks, and the Vermillion are either dry or just holding water holes places. In the Kaw the sandbars are everywhere and I don’t remember seeing as many as I do.
The Rock Creek Girls Team played in a tournament Wednesday in Burlington, Kansas. They won 61 – 28 over Silver Lake. Brooke Goehring made 15 points and at least 3 were 3 pointers. Then on Saturday the girls played Sabetha in the Championship and Rock Creek received second place. The Rock Creek Boys Team won first place. Congratulations to both teams!
Susan Hartwich and Kathy Blair spent Tuesday with Virginia Rezac doing more quilting.
Barb Depew spent Saturday with her daughter Marissa in the Kansas City area. They were working on some projects together and had a lot of fun. Then on Saturday night they visited the Alan Fairbanks Family and had supper together.
We received word on Friday night that Tom Worthing of Inman, Kansas had passed away on January 21 after many years dealing with Parkinson’s Disease. Our prayers go out to all of his family, the Worthing family members and the Domeny relatives. Tom graduated from Wamego High School in 1963.
Susan Hartwich and Jim Mitchell went to Amazonia near St. Joseph, MO on Saturday to take recycling. They met up with Susan’s cousin Gayle (Wilson) Delayne at St. Joe for lunch.
On Sunday, I received word that Dale Yonning had passed away on Saturday night. He graduated from Wamego High School in 1967. Our sympathy goes out to his wife and family, and to many families that are related.
As I complete my news tonight the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl again!
