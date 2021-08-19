Everyone has to be happy that we received rain this week and the temperatures dropped from extreme heat. I am excited because my tomatoes started to turn colors, but the experiment squash plant still has no blooms and has fallen over two times.
Roman Spaulding celebrated his 7th birthday the first week of August. His family celebrated with him.
Chuck and Barb Depew went out to dinner on Thursday evening to celebrate their 43rd Wedding Anniversary.
Don and Sharon Riffey; David, Katie and Michael Burke; and Todd Burke attended Uncle Rocky and Aunt Ruby Zeller’s 70th Wedding Anniversary celebration in Topeka on Friday. Their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were all there to celebrate. It was great to be together for such a special time. Their actual anniversary is September 4, but they celebrated now so the school children could be in attendance.
Chuck and Barb Depew attended Rebecca (White) and Paul Deters wedding on Friday night. Congratulations Paul and Rebecca on your marriage.
Jim Mitchell and Susan Hartwich went to Dan and Cindy Heideman’s home on Friday night.
Chuck and Barb Depew, and Susan Hartwich all attended “Hoo Haw” on Saturday evening. Chuck and Barb had to back track on Highway 99 to make sure Chuck really did see a very large bull elk north of Louisville. Barb took a great picture of it on her phone. She contacted Susan to warn her, but Susan had already passed that area. I am sure glad none of them hit the elk.
Janice Goehring visited on Saturday morning with Lukas, Bethany, Roman, and Kayloni Spaulding and Jessie who is Lukas brother from Oregon.
Susan Hartwich, Debbie Donnelly, Brenda Hart, and Ben Hart attended the Kansas City Royals baseball game together on Sunday afternoon.
Don and I attended “Hoo Haw” on Sunday afternoon in Wamego and Barb Depew was ushering at the Columbian. The show was great and entertaining!
Chuck and Barb Depew attended the Wheaton St Luke’s Church ice cream social on Sunday evening.
Our community lost another lifelong member on August 6. Stan Hartwich passed away at a Topeka hospital. He was very active in our community and the county and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his family and extended family.
Have a nice cool week.
