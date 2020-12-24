Sharon Bairow-Riffey
We start the upcoming week with the shortest day of the year. This year had us experiencing a pandemic and having challenges in dealing with it. We have still made it to Christmas and are able to remember the birth of Jesus. Enjoy each day through Christmas and check in on all of your friends and family.
On Tuesday and Friday evening Janice Goehring went to Kirk Goehring’s house where she and Brandon watched Brooke’s basketball games. They were watching through the schools website.
I went with Thomas Bairow on some appointments Tuesday and we traveled to Onaga and Centralia. It was a nice cool day but we still really enjoyed the time going somewhere different.
Susan Hartwich went to visit Bob Rezac on Friday. She also saw her mom Virginia and did some deliveries for her.
Roman Spaulding came home from school on Friday with Great Grandmother Janice Goehring. His favorite snack is popcorn popped in a skillet.
Susan Hartwich spent the weekend in Seneca with Jim Mitchell celebrating Christmas with his family. Those in attendance were his mother Joan Mitchell, his brothers John; Joe and Debbie, and his sisters Mary and Todd; Janice and Jim and their families.
I went and dropped some things off at David, Katie, and Michael Burke’s home for the holidays. I enjoyed putting flowers on many of my family members graves on Sunday afternoon.
Merry Christmas to everyone and spend time in some unique technology way with family and friends.
