We are all enjoying cooler weather and had some rain this last week. Everything is still so green for September. More corn has been cut along the way to the church.
Barb Depew went Thursday to Kansas City to go with Shawn and Marissa Ostrander to see Clay Walker concert at the Power and Light District. She then spent the night with them and spent Friday with Marissa.
Janice Goehring visited Jim and Linda Brinkman on Friday afternoon.
Bethany Spaulding, Roman and Kayloni and Janice Goehring attended the Rock Creek versus Silver Lake football game Friday evening. Brooke Goehring is a cheerleader at Rock Creek.
Don and I celebrated our wedding anniversary on Saturday by going to Clay Center to see the murals around town. If you get a chance to go and see them be sure to pick up a paper somewhere so you can find all of the locations. Thanks to the Depew’s for sharing this idea with us.
Chuck and Barb Depew went to Red Rock in Soldier Kansas on Saturday afternoon. They were attending a family get-together.
Susan Hartwich spent Saturday in Seneca with Jim Mitchell, his daughters and granddaughter, Tara Mitchell, Chelsea and Addie Schulte.
Rocky and Ruby Zeller called Don and I to go out to dinner with them Saturday evening in Wamego. Uncle Rocky and Aunt Ruby were celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary. They had attended church at St. Bernard’s Catholic that evening to celebrate where they were married in 1951.
Brandon and Ashley Depew and boys ate Sunday lunch with Chuck and Barb Depew. Then they all went to Pottawatomie County Lake #1 to kayak together.
Jim Mitchell and Susan Hartwich ate Sunday lunch with Joann Mitchell in Seneca. Then attended the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Picnic and Bazaar that evening.
We received a note from Reverend James Poland’s family letting us know that he passed away on August 8, 2021. He had been a minister at LaClede Baptist Church at one time. Our prayers are with all of his family.
May you a wonderful week with family and friends.
