Sharon Bairow-Riffey
We finally had some snow and some rain this week! The snow was so pretty and the wind did not blow it away. It did melt by the weekend.
Susan Hartwich visited Bob Rezac on Thursday and then she took lunch to Virginia Rezac. Kathy Blair also came over so they could all quilt together.
Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, and Janice Goehring attended the Rock Creek High School basketball games against Wamego on Friday evening. The Wamego girls and the Rock Creek boys won their respective games.
Many of the farm families in the area are getting baby calves this past week.
Kirk Goehring Family watched Kayloni Spaulding on Sunday while Bethany was working. Janice Goehring was a Sunday dinner guest of Kirk and Jennifer Goehring Family.
Dwight Burgess was back home on Sunday after a short stay in the hospital.
Don and I attended the K-State Women’s Basketball game Sunday afternoon against Oklahoma. They lost but only by two points.
We received word on Sunday evening that Mable Goehring had passed away. She was a wonderful teacher and community member. Our sympathy goes out to her sons Leroy, Leland, and Mark and their extended family members.
Everyone be sure and cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday night.
