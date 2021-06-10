On Memorial Day it was so nice to see all of those who attended the Memorial Services in many different locations even in the rain. Don and I attended both of the services in Wamego. We met Tom Riffey at the services.
Janice Goehring celebrated her 80th birthday on Monday, May 31 and my nephew David Burke turned 41 that day.
Janice Goehring stopped in to visit Tina and Jason Smith a of couple times this week at Jim and Linda Brinkman’s in Westmoreland. She also visited Darold Brunkow on Monday and Glenn, Jennifer, and Isaac Brunkow.
Shane and Marcia Beachler traveled to Evans, Georgia this weekend to the National Junior College Athletic Association soccer tournament. Their daughter Maci was playing with her team from Allen County Community College in Iola, Kansas. They lost their first match and won the second, but did not make the cut for the rest of the tournament. We are very proud of her teams accomplishments and getting to Nationals!
Bethany and Kayloni Spaulding took Grandma Janice Goehring out Thursday morning for breakfast. Then Friday evening Janice attended Roman Spaulding’s T-Ball game in Westmoreland.
Don and Berenice Blanka were host for Saturday night supper at their home. The Blanka’s sons families were home to visit. Those who attended the meal were Dean and Joyce Blanka, Patrick, Maren and Kayelynn Blanka, Shawn and Shawna Blanka from St. Francis, Kansas, James and Sonya Kellogg Family from Wichita.
Joyce and Dean Blanka went to breakfast at Patrick and Jill Blanka’s home on Sunday morning.
Chuck and Barb Depew met Brandon Depew’s family for dinner on Sunday Evening in Manhattan.
Kirk, Jennifer, and Brooke Goehring went to Rogers, Arkansas the weekend to attend Brooke’s softball games.
When speaking with Joyce and Dean Blanka they shared that their grandson Shadryon Blanka will be participating in an 8 man special football game. He was also selected to play in the Shrine Bowl in a few weeks. Congratulations to Shadryon!
Be sure and keep hydrated this week with the heat. Remember to wear bug spray to protect yourself from the mosquitoes and ticks.
