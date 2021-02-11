Sharon Bairow-Riffey
Winter seems to have arrived this past week and this next week seems to be showing signs of the same.
Susan Hartwich went to lunch with Debbie Schwab in Manhattan on Monday.
On Monday evening Kirk, Jennifer, and Janice Goehring went to dinner in Manhattan with Brice Goehring.
Susan Hartwich went to see her dad, Bob Rezac, on Wednesday and then she went to quilt and visit with her mom, Virginia Rezac.
Thomas Bairow and Sharon Bairow-Riffey went to Westmoreland on Friday to do some business and spend some time together.
Barb Depew attended her Aunt Hazel Wyss 100th Birthday on Friday at the Onaga Senior Citizen Center. Happy Birthday to Hazel from all of us in the LaClede area.
Kirk, Jennifer, and Janice Goehring; Bethany and Kayloni Spaulding attended Brooke Goehring’s basketball game at Rock Creek on Friday night.
Due to the bitter cold we cancelled church at LaClede on Sunday.
Don and I attended the K-State Women’s Basketball game on Sunday afternoon against Baylor. The ladies fought hard but they lost the game.
Janice Goehring watched the Super Bowl Game with Kirk, Jennifer, and Brooke Goehring on Sunday. The outcome was not good for the Chiefs.
I hope everyone stays safe and warm this week.
