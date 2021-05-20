The flowers are so pretty at this time of year. I am very fond of the iris and peonies. My peonies are a little later this year and maybe I will have some for families graves this year.
Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, and Janice Goehring attended Brooke’s softball games at Rock Creek on Tuesday. They lost both games.
Barb Depew attended the school program for her grandson’s at the Solomon Football Field on Friday evening.
Westmoreland Grade School had their music program and arts display on Friday morning. Janice Goehring went to watch her great grandson Roman Spaulding sing. Lukas, Bethany, and Kayloni Spaulding attended and brought a lunch they could all share outside with Roman.
Susan Hartwich attended a graduation party Friday evening for Shay Duer in Manhattan. The party was hosted by Roy and Lisa Duer. Others in attendance were Mitchel Duer, Samantha and Brecken; Michael, Loree and Mikaela Wells. The party was for several of Shay’s classmates and hosted by their parents with many family and friend in attendance.
On Saturday, Ann and Cheyanne Miller, and Janice Goehring met Ryan, Stephani, and Reo Miller from Meridian at a Wamego restaurant. Ann and Josh Holhan from Ozawkie met all of them. Janice visited with Gary Burgess and his daughter Taryn and grandson in Wamego at the restaurant.
Don Riffey rode with Crystal Brunner on Sunday evening to attend Zach Brunner’s Graduation from Kansas State University.
Shane and Marcia Beachler took Janice Goehring with them Sunday to see Shane’s mother June Woodyard in Lawrence. They then went on to Iola, KS to the Allen County soccer game to watch Maci Beachler play.
Have a wonderful week!
