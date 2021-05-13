In the last few days we have had quite the weather patterns. In Wamego late Friday night to early Saturday we received about two inches of rain. The LaClede area only had about one half inch of rain. Then on Saturday night we had tornado warnings in all of the area and we received one inch of rain. Sunday brought about turning on the heat again and wearing warm clothes. We did see crops coming up in the fields on the way to church. That is always a good sign.
On Tuesday, Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, and Janice Goehring went to Rock Creek High School to watch the softball games against Wabaunsee High School. They won both of their games.
Kirk and Janice Goehring went shopping Thursday in Topeka and then to Silver Lake to watch Brooke and the Rock Creek High School girls play softball. Rock Creek lost both games.
Chuck, Barb, and Brandon Depew, and Marissa Ostrander attended off and on from Thursday through Sunday the Big KS Road Trip in Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha counties. Next year the event will be in Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford Counties. Barb Depew attended her 45th Class Reunion Friday evening in Onaga. Chuck’s class was invited to share in the evening because Covid did not allow them to have a reunion last year. There were 23 of Barb’s and 9 of Chuck’s classmates who attended.
We received word this week that Richard Yearsley passed away in Texas. The Yearsley’s lived here in the 70’s and attended our church. He leaves behind his wife Kathey and daughters Hiley and Edna. Bruce and Teresa Ault attended the funeral on Friday in Texas.
Susan Hartwich attended the ribbon cutting of Seneca’s Ensign Fountain Friday. Jim Mitchell was on the restoration committee.
Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, Brice, Brooke, and Janice Goehring along with Lukas and Bethany Spaulding and their children all at lunch in Kansas City. Brice had to go back to Manhattan to work on a paper for a class. The rest of the group went watch the Royals Games. They had seats on the 3rd baseline and on the 3rd flight of stadium. Janice said they stayed warm but left a little early because the Royals were losing.
Susan Hartwich, Diane and Bob Quintanilla Family, Lisa, Roy and Shay Duer, Loree and Michael Wells Family, celebrated Mother’s Day with Virginia Rezac at her home on Mother’s Day.
Don and I attended a Caring Neighbors meeting at Donna and Donnie Goehring’s Sunday evening. The committee members are busy planning our fundraiser to be held Saturday, August 28 in Wamego.
Have a wonderful week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.