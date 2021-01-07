Sharon Bairow-Riffey
We now know it is winter in Kansas because we have had ice a couple of days, some snow in our area, and some nice warm days. We could us some moisture here as low as the farm ponds and creeks are getting.
Virginia Rezac on December 27 celebrated Christmas with Kathy Blair; Susan and Sadie Hartwich; Diane Quintanilla; Lisa and Shay Duer; Lori and Mikaela Wells. It was a daughter and granddaughter special time for Christmas.
Travis Hartwich picked up Nick Hartwich on Sunday, December 27 at the airport so he could visit for the a few days.
Don and I took a little trip from Sunday – Tuesday to Salina. We just did some shopping and rested in the hotel while watching the weather forecast. We were glad that we did not get in any bad weather on the way home Tuesday.
Dean and Joyce Blanka took pizza over on Sunday to Patrick, Jill, Maren, and Brady Blanka’s. Brandy and Maren will be headed back to college this coming week.
Thomas Bairow traveled with Don and Sharon Riffey to the Kansas City area to visit Jennifer Mallory who is Thomas daughter. We were able to deliver some Christmas and birthday gifts to her. She fixed us lunch and we had a nice visit.
Nick Hartwich and Susan Hartwich enjoyed this past week doing so errands. Nick enjoyed visiting some of his friends. They plan to visit Bob and Virginia Rezac on January 3.
There has been some more deer hunting in the last few days in our area. Some people have been successful and others did not see anything.
Happy New Year and stay safe with your health.
