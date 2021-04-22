The area received rain on Friday most of the day. Some areas had more rain that others. Then I hear that Highway 99 is now being worked on for repair. So you may want to go another way to get to the LaClede or Westmoreland area.
Susan Hartwich and Kathy Blair attended the Mr. Lincoln presentation at the Wamego Senior Center on Wednesday. They really enjoyed the presentation.
Thomas Bairow came to town Wednesday morning so we could do some things together. Then we both headed the our best ways home or to work.
Kirk, Jennifer, and Janice Goehring attended Brooke Goehring’s softball game in Chapman on Thursday. The Rock Creek girls won both of their games.
Susan Hartwich took lunch over to Virginia Rezac’s on Friday and Kathy Blair also ate with them. Then Susan and Kathy worked on quilts in the afternoon.
Don and I traveled to Columbia, Missouri on Friday to attend the wedding of our friends daughter. We also found construction on some areas of I-70 but mainly we found rain and traffic tie ups do to accidents. The wedding was in a wonderful old Methodist Church near the University of Missouri. We finally got to see some of the campus and went by the football and basketball stadiums.
Jim Mitchell and Susan Hartwich ate lunch with JoAnn Mitchell in Seneca on Saturday.
Connie and Mike Caulfield, Jim and Linda Brinkman, Janice Goehring, Donnie and Donna Goehring, Dustin and Jessica ate dinner on Saturday night at Donnie and Donna’s new home.
Chuck and Barb Depew attended the Tulip Festival with Brandon Depew and the boys in Wamego this weekend.
Please be careful driving around the Wamego, Manhattan, and Westmoreland highways with all of the construction.
