The weather this week has been pretty normal for our area. The grass is still green and the flowers are blooming. We did get some rain on Sunday.
This past week and weekend I spent time at the Riley County Fair working in the office. It is always fun seeing old friends and making new ones. On Tuesday I went to lunch with two of my friends from Pottawatomie County 4-H days Haddie Burrow Kiernan and Cheryl Blake. We had a wonderful visit.
Kathy Blair and Susan Hartwich quilted at Virginia Rezac’s home on Friday. I am sure these three ladies will be showing something at the Pottawatomie Fair in a few weeks.
Chuck and Barb Depew attended the tour Friday night at the old county poor farm in Pottawatomie County.
On Friday evening, Susan Hartwich, Jim Mitchell, Chelsea and Addi Schulte attended the Nemaha County Fair. They also attended Cruise night in Seneca.
Susan Hartwich, Chelsea and Addi Schulte, and the Mitchell Family attended a baby shower for Glendy Tilley on Saturday. They
Chuck Depew picked up food on Sunday noon picked up lunch for Barb and him. Then that evening he went back to just visit with friends.
Barb Depew was working at the Columbian Theatre in Wamego on Sunday.
Be sure and drink plenty of water in this hot humid weather.
