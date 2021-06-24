Oh the warm days of June and it is not summer yet. Watering flowers has become a regular chore at our house.
Nick Hartwich has spent the week with Susan Hartwich.
Chuck and Barb Depew on Friday did the Chase County tour with Sunflower State Tours. They toured some wonderful buildings and really enjoyed hearing and seeing the history of that area.
Janice Goehring had a nice visit with Susan and Nick Hartwich on Friday.
Dean and Joyce Blanka, and Janice Goehring went to Sonya and James Kellogg Family home in Wichita over the weekend. They were there for Kayelynn Blanka’s bridal shower. Others in attendance on Saturday for the shower were Jill and Maren Blanka, Kathy Simonsen, MaryBeth and Catherine Myers.
The James and Sonya Blanka children made cards and had gifts for James and Grandpa for Father’s Day. Then they had a concert for Dean, Joyce and Janice on Sunday morning complete with tickets and singing their own songs.
Barb Depew and Marissa Ostrander on Saturday kayaked from Wamego to Belvue. They are now “Friends of the Kaw – Kansas River Keepers”. Marissa was home for Father’s Day.
Susan Hartwich and Jim Mitchell ate dinner at Joann Mitchell’s in Seneca on Saturday. Jim’s daughter Chelsea and granddaughter Addie were there and also his sister and family.
Kirk and Jennifer Goehring spent the weekend watching Brooke Goehring in a softball tournament held in Independence, Missouri. While Janice and I were talking she said that Brooke’s team was playing in the finals.
Don and I went out to lunch on Sunday with Tom and Pam Riffey. Then later in the afternoon Justin and Kylee Riffey stopped by to visit.
We hope all of the Father’s had a wonderful day on Sunday and we remember those who are no longer with us.
We pray for rain this week to help cool us off some and to get all the plants and crops some water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.