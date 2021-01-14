Sharon Bairow-Riffey
The more we hope we get rain or snow the less we get. It seems hard to believe that we have not had any measurable snow. I tried to tell people that when I was out Saturday I saw snowflakes, but they looked at me like I was silly.
There seem to be several of the families in our area that have been dealing with sickness in the last couple of weeks. We pray that they will be well soon.
Ellen Hargrave shared this special news with me this week. “The clip-clop sound of horses hooves on the roads of Laclede were heard once again this Christmas. Holiday carolers rode around the community in a wagon to sing and spread cheer.
Teamster Elli brought his gentle giants and a grand handmade wagon at the invitation of Karen and Paul White. The horse seemed to enjoy all that awe and petting. The occasion brought delight to the young and comfort to those of us long in the tooth.
It was a magical evening of camaraderie and blessings.”
Susan Hartwich let me know that Nick Hartwich got back to Tucson, Arizona safely this past week.
Janice Goehring went with Bethany, Roman, and Kaylonie Spaulding on Friday to a checkup. Then afterward they went to a drive in restaurant to eat.
Don Riffey went hunting on Friday but decided the season was over for him, since all he saw was a crow.
Susan Hartwich and Jim Mitchell entertained Debbie and Pat Donnelly on Saturday evening.
Janice Goehring went to Kirk and Jennifer Goehring’s house Sunday to visit and spend time with the great grandkids.
Our area sends our prayers to the Wilma Flinn Family. Wilma passed away on December 26 and the kids were with her over the internet. She was a very special lady to many of us in 4-H, LaClede Baptist Church, bible school, and a good neighbor. She always had a smile on her face and was very creative with crafts and decorations. She will be missed by many of us.
Have a wonderful week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.