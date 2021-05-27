Does anyone need more rain right now? In August we will want any rain we can get to fall. The flowers are sure pretty in the yards.
On Monday night the Rock Creek High School softball team played in Marysville where they beat Hiawatha and Seneca. Brooke Goehring was playing and Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, and Janice Goehring attended. Then Tuesday night Rock Creek played Rossville for the 4th time and won. Those who attended were Kirk, Brandon, and Janice Goehring. Rock Creek softball team is now headed to state tournament. We wish them all the very best!
I finally was able to plant some more flowers in our yard Saturday. Then Don and I attended Wamego High School graduation party for Cambrey Eichem.
Janice Goehring attended a graduation party on Saturday for Samantha Berg who graduated from Rock Creek.
Barb Depew participated in “Yoga on the Farm” at the Hildebrand Farms on Saturday. She also went to Ad Aster and Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. Chuck Depew helped at the Wamego High School Graduation on Saturday afternoon.
Susan Hartwich and Jim Mitchell ate supper Friday night with JoAnn Mitchell, Janice and James Palmer, and Joe Mitchell.
Janice Goehring ate lunch Saturday in Westmoreland with Ann and Cheyanne Miller.
Barb and Chuck Depew met the John Fairbanks Family, Marissa and Shawn Ostrander and their nephew Conner Starkey from Roland Park, KS; Ashley Depew and the boys at Sycamore Springs, Sabetha on Sunday. They were celebrating Camden Depew’s birthday.
Susan Hartwich and Travis Hartwich watched Sadie Hartwich and Lyla Blair play softball in Kansas City area on Saturday. Then Susan spent Sunday night with Lori and Michael Wells in Stillwell, KS.
It looks as though Allen County Community College soccer team will be headed to Nationals. Maci Beachler will be on the team. Her parents are Shane and Marcia Beachler and grandmother is Janice Goehring. Brady Blanka son of Patrick and Jill Blanka is headed to the NAIA in Javelin in Golf Shores, Alabama with McPherson College this week. Shadryon Blanka son of Shawn and Shawna Blanka of St. Francis, KS is headed to state track meet in the 100 meter. Brady and Shadryon are Dean and Joyce Blanka’s grandson’s. We are very proud of all of these athletes.
Enjoy this week and spend some time outside.
