Is anyone else wondering where the summer has gone? Some of the young people around our area are heading back to college in the next few days. Then we have grade schools and high schools starting soon.
Susan Hartwich attended the pre-fair events on Friday at the Onaga High School to watch her granddaughters. Sadie Hartwich modeled in the Intermediate Buymanship division. Alayna Henton won the Junior Fashion Revue Constructed Garment division. She received purples on her constructed garments. Both girls received blues and purples on their crafts.
Barb Depew went to the Pottawatomie County Fashion Revue on Friday in Onaga.
Thomas Bairow and I ate lunch together at the farm on Saturday. We both have been enjoying the Olympics and sharing what we have learned.
Don Riffey celebrated his 84th Birthday on July 26. On Saturday night Tom and Pam Riffey took us out to dinner in Manhattan.
Chuck and Barb Depew, Marissa and Shawn Ostrander went to the Beach Boys concert at Alcove Springs near Blue Rapids on Saturday Evening. Looking at the pictures on Facebook they all had a nice night and great seats.
Jim Mitchell and Susan Hartwich went to the Beach Boys Concert at Alcove Springs on Saturday.
Remember the Pottawatomie County Fair begins on Thursday and goes through Sunday.
