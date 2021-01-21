Sharon Bairow-Riffey
Well the Chiefs are closer to being in the Super Bowl this year! For many of us that will be a great way to see the year start. We watched the game and I made sure I had my bowl shirt on.
Susan Hartwich and Debbie Schwab toured Tuesday the Indian Pay Station and museums in St. Mary’s. David Steele was their tour guide and they really enjoyed their time there. After that Susan went to Virginia Rezac’s and helped with some projects.
Janice Goehring visited on Saturday with Shane, Marcia, and Maci Beachler at their home in Wamego. Additional guests were Carol, Natalie, and Chloe Wilson of Kansas City, MO and Keaton, Sierra, and David Beachler.
On Sunday afternoon Janice Goehring watched the Chiefs game with Kirk and Jennifer Goehring Family, Roman and Kayloni Spaulding, and ate supper with all of them.
Everyone have a wonderful week and Go Chiefs in their next game!
