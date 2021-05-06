There are many farmers in our area taking advantage of the time before the next rain. On our way to church there were several in their fields working. There were also many families busy this last week fixing fence so they could move their cattle to their summer pastures.
One night this week Don and I drove out to the church on a short errand. On our way we passed the Massieon corner were there was a ballgame or a training in progress. It brought back old memories to Don and I of when the neighbors and friends got together to play ball. It was great to see all of the parents there helping or watching.
Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, and Janice Goehring attended Brooke’s game Tuesday at Rock Creek High School against Riley County. They won one game and lost one that day.
Susan Hartwich attended Sadie Hartwich’s track meet on Thursday in Riley. She also went to see her mom Virginia Rezac on Wednesday and quilted.
On Friday Kirk, Jennifer and Janice Goehring, Lucas and Bethany Spaulding family all attended Brooke Goehring’s softball game at Clay Center. They won one and lost one game.
Jim Mitchell and Susan Hartwich went to his granddaughter Addison Schulte’s second birthday party Saturday at Milford Lake.
Barb Depew, Marissa Ostrander, and Ramona Stueve attended an educational event on Sunday with the Friends of the Kaw River Keepers. After the educational part they canoed from Eudora to DeSoto, Kansas.
Mary Ault Schulz surprised us on Sunday by stopping in for church at LaClede. It was so nice to see her and to hear her beautiful voice singing with us.
Don and I attended dinner at David, Katie, and Michael Burke’s home Sunday evening. Todd Burke prepared the wonderful meal for us, and his son Aaron and friend Susanna from Iowa. We all were enjoying spoiling Michael and taking pictures of him with everyone. He is really growing and who can remember being so small that you can bring your foot up to your head!
Enjoy spending time with family and friends outside in the sunshine this week. Happy Mother’s Day next Sunday to all of the mothers!
