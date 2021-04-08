The trees are really starting to bud and the Bradford Pear trees are so pretty and white. The peonies are coming up in our yard. If the Pink Lady green leaves are an example of how many of those will bloom in July and August, I will be able to show some at the fair.
Brooke Goehring played in the Rock Creek High School softball game Monday. Those who attended were Kirk, Jennifer, and Brandon Goehring, Roman and Kayloni Spaulding, and Janice Goehring.
On Friday, Susan Hartwich, Jim Mitchell, Debbie and Pat Donnelly, toured in Texas the Kyle Field, Bon Fire Memorial and walked around Texas A & M Campus. Then Saturday, Jim and Susan toured the George H. W. Bush Library grounds, the library was closed due to COVID. They attended Brianna Peddicord and Michael Peed wedding on Saturday evening. Other people who attended the wedding were Pat and Debbie Donnelly, Bill and Cheryl Stallard, John and Annette Cline, and Dennis and Patricia Peterson. It was a very beautiful wedding, and Theresa Peddicord was a very gracious host to us all.
Chuck and Barb Depew met Shawn and Marissa Ostrander Saturday for lunch in Topeka. They were celebrating Shawn’s Birthday. Then Chuck and Barb went to Volland, KS to see the exhibit on display.
The Rock Creek High School softball team played on Thursday and Brooke Goehring played. Bethany, Roman, and Kayloni Spaulding, Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, and Janice Goehring attended the game. Janice said she had to leave because it just got to cold with the wind blowing across the field.
Lukas and Bethany Spaulding Family hosted Easter Sunday lunch for Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, and Brooke Goehring, Ann and Cheyanne Miller, and Janice Goehring. After hearing the menu I may need to text Bethany for a recipe.
Chuck and Barb Depew hosted Easter lunch with Brandon and Ashley Depew and their boys.
After attending church Sunday morning at LaClede Baptist Church Don and I went to lunch in Manhattan. When we got back I took some broccoli plants out to David, Katie, and Michael Burke’s home and got to see Todd Burke. It was a beautiful day to be outside where Todd and I got to hold Michael. He is such a sweet little boy and just loves to smile and laugh. Then Katie and I planted the broccoli plants. We are hoping for the best because we have never planted broccoli before.
This past week I was able to get my second COVID shot and I am so thankful for all of the people that helped make the shots possible for all of us.
Don and I spent a lot of time watching the NCAA basketball tournament games this weekend. There were some wonderful women and men’s games.
Have a wonderful week and enjoy the trees and flowers blooming.
