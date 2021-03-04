There were beautiful days this past week for getting outside and getting some fresh air. We keep hoping for some rain to come down.
Brandon and Janice Goehring watched the Rock Creek girls game on television as they played Chapman on Thursday evening. They did win the game against Chapman.
Barb and Chuck Depew went on Saturday to Abilene. They were there to watch Brandon and his boys participate in a pinewood derby. The derby was for the Boy Scouts and was held at the Armory.
This past week Janice Goehring and some of the Kirk Goehring family watched on television the Bryan College women’s basketball team. Janice’s great nephew Jason Smith coach’s the team. They won the tournament. The college is in Dayton, Tennessee.
Don and I attended the K-State Women’s Basketball game on Wednesday evening against Texas Tech. They won the game and it was nail biter at the end!
Jim Mitchell and Susan Hartwich had lunch Saturday at JoAnn Mitchell’s home along with Chelsea Schulte and Addie.
Barb Depew met Marissa Ostrander in Topeka for Sunday lunch. They then went to see “Truckhenge” in Topeka. Barb said it was very interesting.
Janice Goehring ate supper with the Kirk Goehring family on Sunday evening.
Susan Hartwich went to Travis Hartwich home to visit with the grandkids on Sunday evening.
We lost another wonderful farmer, family man, and neighbor in the LaClede Community this week. John Francis White passed away on Thursday, February 25 at the age or 95. John always had a smile on his face and he was such a joy to visit with. Our prayers go out to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Enjoy each day this week and get outside when you can enjoy the fresh air.
