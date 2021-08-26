The area had between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain at the end of this week.
We just want to remind our area that the “Caring Neighbors Cancer Fundraiser” has been postponed from Saturday, August 28 to January 29, 2022. It will be held at the Columbian Theatre in Wamego.
Chuck and Barb Depew went to Onaga on Friday evening to eat at the Sportsman Tavern.
Don and I attended the K-State Woman’s Volleyball game on Saturday afternoon. They won the match against Kansas City. Wow has the remodel of Bramlage and the endzone of the football field really changed. We almost thought we were in the wrong building.
Barb and Chuck Depew had breakfast at 5 Loaves in St. George, KS on Saturday morning. Then Barb, Ramona Stueve, and Barb Lipman kayaked from St. George to Wamego.
Saturday evening Barb Depew, Jim Mitchell, and Susan Hartwich attended a card party at Loring and Jan Kufahl’s home.
It has been fun doing some canning and freezing this year. I hope to make some more jelly and jam and also some pasta sauce. I have heard of many people canning lots of jars of tomatoes and salsa. There also has been a shortage of canning lids which makes it hard to can.
Janice Goehring, Cheyanne and Ann Miller, Joyce and Dean Blanka all attended the Broderick FCE summer picnic Sunday evening at the Westmoreland Community Center. I know there are a lot of good cooks in that group so the meal would have been wonderful!
The Depew’s ate breakfast Sunday in Wheaton.
Please be careful around the local schools and on the country roads where buses are traveling.
