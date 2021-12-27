This Christmas week was a very nice one for travel and spending time together. It is fun to drive around town and see the lights and the parks.
Kirk, Brandon, and Janice Goehring; Bethany and Kayloni Spaulding traveled on Tuesday to Mound City to visit Janice’s sister Pat Smith and husband Larry, daughter Tonya Young and her son Tage Young.
Barb Depew and Brandon Depew’s family went to Fulton Valley Farms for a Country Christmas at Towanda, Kan. on Wednesday night.
On Wednesday, Janice Goehring met Dana Pierce in Manhattan for lunch.
Chuck and Barb Depew spent Thursday evening in Onaga with the John Fairbanks family and Brianne Mulligan, and Marshall Ruetti.
The Goehrings had their Christmas at Chris Ault’s family home on Friday evening with 39 in attendance.
Barb Depew attended the Christmas Eve children’s program at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Wheaton.
Janice Goehring had breakfast on Christmas morning at Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, Brice, and Brooke Goehring’s home. At noon Janice visited Shane, Marcia, and Maci Beachler’s home with, Keaton, Sierra and David Beachler. In the afternoon the Kirk Goehring family had a meal for Lukes, Bethany, Roman, and Kayloni and Janice Goehring.
Thomas Bairow spent Christmas with Don and Sharon Riffey in Wamego. They were able to FaceTime with Thomas’ daughters and families in the afternoon.
Chuck and Barb Depew hosted Christmas at their home for Marissa and Shaun Ostrander, Brandon and Ashley Depew and the boys on Saturday.
Todd Burke stopped by to see Don and Sharon Riffey on Christmas evening.
Susan Hartwich hosted Christmas at her home with Travis and Alayna Hartwich, Virginia Rezac and all of Susan’s sisters and their families.
I went to see David, Katie, and Michael Burke to visit and take some gifts on Sunday afternoon.
Our sympathy and prayers go out to the David Eric Mize and Scott Dinger families.
Have a very Happy New Year!
