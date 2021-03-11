This past week reminds me of the wonderful stories of how our communities in Kansas band together in very difficult situations. On the Onaga Road there was a terrible fire which took one families home and endangered many other homes and out buildings. A special thank you to the Louisville Fire Department and many others who jumped into action to save properties.
Volunteer Firefighters, neighbors, and families for miles around helped to protect homes and animals. A special thank you to all of those to risked their lives to save others homes and property.
Kirk, Jennifer, and Janice Goehring attended the Rock Creek game on Monday for sub-state. The girls did win.
Many of us in the LaClede area attended the visitation on Thursday evening for the John White Family.
Janice and Brandon watched the sub-state game on TV which was at Council Grove on Thursday evening. The Rock Creek girls did lose their game.
Alayna Hartwich spent Friday at Grandma Susan Hartwich’s and in the afternoon she played with Brynn Blume.
Chuck and Barb Depew attended a surprise birthday party on Saturday afternoon. That evening their daughter Marissa Ostrander came and they went to eat at Willie’s Hideout in St. George.
Janice Goehring ate supper with the Kirk Goehring family this week.
Jim Mitchell and Susan Hartwich worked around the farm on some projects.
Then on Saturday evening they went to eat in Alma with Debbie and Pat Donnelly.
On Sunday morning Barb Depew and Marissa Ostrander took their dogs for a walk at the Oregon Trail Park.
More people in our area were able to get their COVID shots this past week.
Thank you to all of those who are helping organize all of the COVID sites in our county.
Everyone please stay safe this week and be very careful with fires. We really pray that we receive rain this week.
