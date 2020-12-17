Sharon Bairow-Riffey
The LaClede and Wamego areas missed out on snow on Friday night and Saturday. Chuck Depew told me when they went about two miles north from their house it was really snowing on Saturday.
Don and I attended a couple of the K-State Women’s Basketball games this past week. They have had some tough games but won the two we attended.
Alayna Hartwich attended the Lucky Eleven 4-H meeting this past week. She and Sadie Hartwich had made Christmas Decorations with Grandma Susan earlier and ate with dinner with her.
Janice Goehring went to Kirk Goehring’s house on Friday night to watch Brooke Goehring play at Augusta for Rock Creek High School. They watched the game on u-tube. Bethany and Kayloni Spaulding were also there to watch. Rock Creek won their game 44 – 27.
Chuck and Barb Depew went to Elsie Grace’s in Frankfort on Saturday. Then to Cedar Hill Gift Shop which is south of Frankfort in the country. They had lunch at the Lillis Backroads on the way home.
On Saturday, Jennifer Goehring, Bethany and Kayloni Spaulding visited with Bill and Ethel Jenkins in Onaga. Kayloni is their great granddaughter.
Some of our family were able to get a couple of deer’s over the weekend and we hear other people also had luck.
Barb Depew met Ashley Depew and the boys in the Wamego City Park for the seasonal lights and festivities on Sunday. They then went to Christmas at the Patch in Wabaunsee County.
There are still families dealing with COVID symptoms in our area and we hope they all will be well soon.
Everyone please stay safe and healthy. Be sure to check on friends and family to be sure they are doing well.
