Sharon Bairow-Riffey
Well it is hard to have news when the wind chill is so much colder than the temperature we hear. As I type this there are a lot of schools that will be closed on Monday and maybe Tuesday. For many of us Monday is President’s Day so we do not have to work.
Susan Hartwich went to see her dad and mother this past week for a little while.
Chuck and Barb Depew went to Onaga Friday night to see John and Deanna Fairbanks and their son Jonathan.
Kirk, Jennifer, and Janice Goehring attended the Rock Creek High Schools girls basketball game on Friday night to watch Brooke play. The girls beat St. Mary’s in their game.
Don and I went to the K-State versus KU Women’s Basketball game on Saturday. It was a very good game and the K-State ladies won with many of them having their best scores ever in their college career!
Chuck and Barb Depew rode with Jim Mitchell and Susan Hartwich to eat the Valentine’s meal at Lillis Back Roads.
The LaClede Community lost another special person earlier this week. Eugene Pageler passed away on Monday, February 8, in Wamego. For many years he drove students to the LaClede School, and then for many years he drove us to Wamego. He was a wonderful bus driver and we all have special memories of riding with him. In my twelve years of riding the bus I can only remember one time we had bus trouble and it was right by someone’s house. He was always so happy as he drove us to school and we knew the rules of behaving for the ride. Our prayers are with Jean, Dennis, and Polly and their families through the coming days.
Be sure and keep yourself and your pets warm in this cold weather.
