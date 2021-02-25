Sharon
Bairow-Riffey
It is clear that a lot of people stayed home if they could on Monday and Tuesday because of the very frigid temperatures. Many of us are glad our electricity did not go off, but we have those people in our prayers that did not have electricity.
Dean and Joyce Blanka spent last weekend in Wichita with the Sonya and James Kellogg Family.
Don and I went to the visitation for Eugene Pageler on Monday afternoon. We were able to see Dennis and Polly’s families during that time.
Janice Goehring went to Kirk Goehring’s home on Friday night to watch Brooke’s basketball game on television. Rock Creek won the game against Silver Lake.
On Friday for lunch, Janice Goehring went to eat with Dana Pierson in Manhattan.
Congratulations to the Wamego High School boys’ basketball team winning in 6 overtimes over Concordia on Friday night!
Thomas Bairow’s company on Saturday for lunch was Sharon Bairow-Riffey. They were able to get outside spend some time in the yard and the garage.
Jim Mitchell and Susan Hartwich attended a shower for Brianna Peddicord and her fiancé Michael Peed on Saturday evening in Wamego.
Chuck and Barb Depew hosted a card party for 12 people at their home on Saturday evening.
Janice Goehring went with the Kirk Goehring family Saturday evening to watch the Rock Creek girls basketball makeup game with Rossville. Rock Creek won the game. Congratulations on the win.
Susan Hartwich was at Debbie Donnelly’s for dinner Sunday with Cheryl Stallard, Oklahoma, Patricia Peterson and Theresa Peddicord.
Hope you enjoy the warmer weather this week.
