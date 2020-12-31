Sharon Bairow-Riffey
We did not have any snow for Christmas but we sure had cold weather. Then on Saturday we had a heat wave again. I hope you all enjoyed some special time at Christmas either in person or maybe across the internet.
Chuck and Barb Depew celebrated on Christmas night at home with Marissa and Shaun Ostrander.
Don and I stayed home on Christmas and Thomas Bairow came in to eat with us and open some presents. I actually figured out on my phone how to contact Thomas daughter Heather. We had a nice visit with her and toured her house by internet. Then later in the afternoon David, Katie, Michael Burke and Todd Burke talked with us on the internet. Michael is really learning how to watch people on the internet.
Janice Goehring had Christmas breakfast and lunch with Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, Brice, and Brooke Goehring; Bethany Spaulding, Roman and Kayloni; Ann Miller joined them for lunch.
Don and I spent some time on Saturday with Donnie and Ruth Riffey at our home.
On Saturday the Chuck and Barb Depew family hosted Barb’s family at Celebrations in Wamego. Those who attended were Brandon and Ashley Depew and boys, Marissa and Shaun Ostrander, John Fairbanks family of Onaga, and Alan Fairbanks family from Shawnee.
Janice Goehring was a dinner guest Saturday of Shane, Marcia and Maci Beachler; Carol Wilson, Natalie and Chloe; Keaton, Sierra and David Beachler. Keaton was he chief cook of the noon meal.
May you all have a Happy New Year and a healthy year for us all.
