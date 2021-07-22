Traveling across Kansas this weekend everything is still so green everywhere. It is so nice to see. Usually by now we are turning brown.
Kayelynn Blanka and Efrain Arteaga were married Friday evening in a lovely outdoor wedding with a reception following in Wichita. Those from our area who attended were Patrick and Jill Blanka, Maren and Brady; Dean and Joyce Blanka; Shawn Blanka; Don and Berenice Blanka, Scott Blanka Family; Janice Goehring, Marcia and Maci Beachler; Don and Sharon Riffey.
Don and I ran into Barb Depew, Ashley Depew and boys at the celebration for Toto’s Taco’s in Wamego on Saturday evening. The celebration was for 16 years of business. It was a beautiful evening and part.
Janice Goehring attended the Blume Reunion in Wamego on Sunday at noon. There were about 25 people in attendance. She shared with me that on Saturday at her home they received about 1.5 inches of rain in 10 minutes. Then people living not far from them did not have any.
We were happy to have Ben and Karen Meek at church Sunday with all of us.
Larry and Marian Sullivan attended his brother John’s birthday party in Logan, Kansas on Saturday.
Don and I attended the Caring Neighbors Cancer Fund Raiser meeting at Donna Goehring’s on Sunday evening. The committee is planning a great event August 28 starting at 6:00 pm at the Columbian Theatre with entertainment, live and silent auction items. Be sure to check out our Facebook page for more updates.
The Riley County Fair begins July 22 – 26 at CiCo Park in Manhattan. We would love to see you all at the fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.