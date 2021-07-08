The weather was really nice for the last days of June and the first of July. The vegetable gardens are growing and starting to produce for some families. Some of the corn is tasseling in the fields.
Susan Hartwich traveled with Nick Hartwich to meet Cory and Everett in San Diego at the end of June. They went to Lego Land and Sea World in San Diego. Then to Alhambra, California to visit relatives, June Greenfield, Tony and Linda Romana and Danielle.
Chuck and Barb Depew went to Abilene on Tuesday to watch their grandson’s play ball.
Janice Goehring went with Bethany, Roman, and Kayloni Spaulding to the carnival in Wamego on Thursday night. Some nice high school girls took Roman on one ride which was really nice of them.
Barb Depew and Brandon Depew Family went on Thursday to the Hedrick’s Exotic Animal Farm and it was fun!
Don and I walked around the carnival in Wamego on Thursday evening and bought supper from the Flush Knights of Columbus. It was a really nice evening to be out and visit with people.
On Friday, Janice Goehring met Dana Pierce for lunch in Manhattan.
Chuck and Barb Depew went to the carnival on Saturday night with Ashley Depew and the boys.
Shane and Marcia Beachler of Wamego hosted lunch on the 4th of July for Janice Goehring; Keaton, Sierra, and David Beachler; Michael, Natalie, and Chloe Wilson.
Tara Mitchell, Trevor and Chelsea Schulte and Addie, Jim Mitchell and Susan Hartwich attended the Wamego parade, then dinner at home, and watched the Wamego Boomtown fireworks in town.
Chuck and Barb Depew attended the events in Wamego on July 4.
Don Riffey drove in the Wamego 4th of July parade. I watched the parade on 5th and Poplar street with Karla Merryman and Brenda Beliel. Ron and Sue Yocum were setting behind us.
Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, and Brooke Goehring hosted a dinner on the 4th to celebrate Brice Goehring’s July 5 Birthday. Others who attended were Janice Goehring and Bethany, Roman, and Kayloni Spaulding. Then Janice, Bethany, and Roman met Keaton, Sierra, and David Beachler to watch the parade in Wamego.
Thomas Bairow told me he heard all of the Wamego fireworks at the farm and we heard them at our house.
Thank you to all of the people in Wamego who worked so hard to have a great 4th of July celebration!
