We actually had some good rains this last week. Chuck Depew told me that the creeks were finally running in the LaClede Area. He told me they had about two inches of rain. In Wamego we had a little over two inches of rain. Plus the river is up where the Vermillion meets the Kaw.
Brady Blanka competed in a track meet with McPherson College this weekend in Winfield, KS. He threw the javelin 184 feet this week. He has qualified for Nationals. We are all very proud of him and wish him the best at Nationals.
Don and I stopped to see Haddie Burrow Kiernan in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.
Chuck and Barb Depew, Susan Hartwich and Jim Mitchell attended a card party Saturday evening at The Eppler’s in Manhattan.
Virginia Rezac and Kathy Blair celebrated their birthday’s on Sunday with Susan Hartwich, Diane Quintanilla and her granddaughter Scarlet, Lisa Duer and Lori Wells at Virginia’s home.
Don and I attended the K-State Women’s Volleyball Match with Wayne State on Sunday afternoon. The K-State Women won the match in three sets.
Janice Goehring went to lunch with Ann and Cheyenne Miller on Sunday.
The Caring Neighbors Cancer committee met Sunday evening to start planning the August 28 fund raiser event. Don and I attended the meeting.
The LaClede Baptist Church will have Easter Service at 10:00am this year. We will not be having a breakfast.
May everyone have a very Happy Easter!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.