This has been a beautiful week with some nice days with a breeze. We also received some rain which the crops needed and some yards.
I found out that Brooke Goehring’s softball team won their tournament in Arkansas. The tournament was made up of 14 teams. Great job to their team!
On Thursday, Janice Goehring, Kirk and Jennifer Goehring, and Roman Spaulding went to lunch in Manhattan.
Barb Depew celebrated her birthday on Friday with Brandon and Ashley Depew and their children. They traveled to Caney, Kansas to the “Safari Zoological Park”. They learned a lot about the animals in the park. On the way home they stopped by Lyndon, Ks for ice cream.
Dean and Joyce Blanka stayed with James and Sonya Kellogg family on Friday evening. They enjoyed a Discover Church picnic at the Kellogg home. Their church hopes to give the Billy Graham organization 500 shoe boxes of supplies for children around the world.
Brice Goehring met family for lunch Saturday in Manhattan. Those who met him were Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, and Brooke Goehring, Janice Goehring, Bethany, Roman and Kayloni Spaulding.
It was a beautiful day on Saturday to attend the Riley County Extension Master Gardeners annual garden tour. I was able to get to four of the locations and they were all different and beautiful.
Chuck and Barb Depew went to the “Love Lavender Farm” west of Wamego on Saturday.
Shadryon Blanka played in the Kansas Shrine Bowl Game for the west team on Saturday evening. The West Team won 14 – 0 over the East Team. Shadryon had several tackles in the game. His parents Shawn and Shawna Blanka, Shakotah Blanka and some friends, Shawna’s parents and extended family, Dean and Joyce Blanka, James and Sonya Kellogg family all enjoyed the game in Hutchinson.
Kirk, Jennifer, Brandon, and Brooke Goehring, Bethany and Kayloni Spaulding attended Roman Spaulding’s T-Ball game in St. George on Saturday morning.
Have a Happy and Safe 4th of July weekend!
