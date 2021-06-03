Memorial Day weekend is always a special time to remember all of the military, fire fighters, medical, and many others that we have lost in the line of duty. We remember all of our family members that have passed away. We need to share those names and how they affected our lives to the young people.
Brady Blanka competed in the NAIA Track and Field competition in Gulf Shores, Alabama. We are very proud of him for placing ninth in javelin as a Freshman. He is Patrick and Jill Blanka’s son.
Joyce and Dean Blanka traveled to Wichita this weekend to watch Shadryon Blanka, St. Francis in Class 1A state track competition. Shadryon finished sixth in the 100 meter dash. He is the son of Shawn and Shawna Blanka. The Blanka’s stayed with James and Sonya Kellogg family.
The Rock Creek High School Softball team played in the 3A state tournament Thursday in Manhattan. Those in attendance to watch Brooke Goehring play were Kirk and Jennifer Goehring, Janice Goehring, Marcia Beachler, Jim and Linda Brinkman, and Tracy Smith. The Rock Creek Softball team did not win, but they had a great season! Congratulations to the Rock Creek Baseball team that won the 3A tournament!
Chuck Depew attended the 4A Girls State Softball game in Salina on Friday. Congratulations to the Wamego High School Softball team for the winning the 4A State Tournament!
Janice Goehring attended Floyd Manges memorial service at the Blaine Cemetery on Saturday. Natha Manges served lunch at her home in Westmoreland.
Jim Mitchell and Susan Hartwich on Saturday night met up with Virginia Rezac, Nancy and Jenny Hines. They visited the hand dug well and veterans memorial in Westmoreland. Then they visited the Jenkins Cemetery.
Chuck and Barb Depew attended the Wheaton Alumni meeting on Saturday night. The attendance for the evening was about 70.
I went to the Wamego Cemetery over the weekend to put flowers on many of my families graves.
Brianna and Michael Peed celebrated their wedding at the Peddicord Farm Saturday evening. Susan Hartwich and Jim Mitchell attended along with many family and friends.
Janice Goehring attended the Adams Family reunion in Seneca on Sunday. Others in attendance were Marcia Beachler, Ann and Cheyanne Miller, Pat and Larry Smith from Missouri.
Chuck and Barb Depew, Brandon and Ashley Depew Family attended the Abitz Reunion on Sunday in the Wheaton Gymnasium. There were about 110 people in attendance.
This past week Don and I received pictures and messages on our phones from Florida announcing the birth of our Great, Great Granddaughter Cheyenne Mason.
Marcia Beachler and Janice Goehring stopped at Jim and Linda Brinkman’s in Westmoreland Sunday evening to visit. Others in attendance were Kelly, Tracy, and Adam Schlick, Nebraska; Tom Brinkman, Coffeyville; Tina and Jason Smith Family, Dayton Tennessee; Kirk, Jennifer, and Brooke Goehring; Bethany Spaulding and kids.
Enjoy the week.
