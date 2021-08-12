This past week was the Pottawatomie County Fair in Onaga. It is always a special time for the 4-Her’s to show all of the work they have put into projects. It is also a time for those of us who want to show in Open Class what we have completed.
We lost another special lady, Jean Pageler, from our community on Monday, August 2 in Wamego. Many of our community attended the visitation on Thursday evening and funeral on Friday morning. She touched many of our lives by teaching us cooking and sewing techniques. She always had a wonderful garden and canned many things including meat. We will all miss her beautiful smile! Our prayers go out to Dennis and Laurene Pageler Family, Polly and Rick Oswald Family.
Barb Depew judged at the Dickerson County Fair on Thursday. Then Ashley Depew and the boys toured around the fair with Barb after judging was complete.
Susan Hartwich and Kathy Blair helped with the check in for Clothing and Handiwork at the Pottawatomie County Fair on Thursday and Sunday. Susan received a red on a rug, and a blue on a crocheted sweater. Kathy was the Champion in the knitting division. Virginia Rezac won champion over all with her embroidered tea towels. I received a blue on a knitted baby blanket and a white on a hanger I macramé around. Donna Goehring was runner up over all in the quilt division and Sharen Tessendorf was the overall quilt award winner. Congratulations to everyone who showed at the fair.
Received word in our community that Ralph Ballentine who grew up and lived in our area passed away on Wednesday. We send prayers for his family members during this time.
On Saturday Barb Depew picked up her grandsons and took them to the Pottawatomie County Fair.
Mary Schulz, Marilyn Harnish, Barb Rezac, Johnette Tanner, and I attended Wilma Flinn’s memorial celebration at the Wamego Baptist Church on Saturday. Roberta, Alberta, LaNita and Raymond and their families shared very special memories of Wilma and their life on the farm in LaClede Community.
Barb Depew, Brandon Depew and boys went to Kansas City on Sunday to meet Ashley Depew, Marissa and Shawn Ostrander. They all toured Wonderscope – Children’s Museum of Kansas City, Missouri. Ashley had spent the weekend with Marissa and Shawn so they could attend some concerts.
Don and I attended a Caring Neighbors meeting Sunday to finalize things for the fundraiser on August 28 at the Columbian Theatre in Wamego. The event starts at 6:00 pm with entertainment, live and silent auctions.
We did receive a little rain in our area over the weekend for our yards and crops.
Have a wonderful week and stay cool.
